Floods: KEPA issues 305 relocation notices to Kaduna residents

The Kaduna state Protection Authority (KEPA), has issued 305 relocation notices to residents of -prone areas across the state, its Manager, Mr Lawal Jibrin, has said.

Jibrin told the News Agency of (NAN) on Friday Kaduna that fewer than 30 cases reported .

 According to him, the notices became necessary after a series meetings and interactions with various stakeholders.

“We those issued notices -prone areas to relocate to safer places before the rain begins their own .’’

He said the Meteorological Agency () did not predict that Kaduna state would experience flood 2021, except for human-induced causes.

“Residents are advised to desist from dumping refuse in waterways and drainages, instead they should imbibe the habit of clearing gutters and drainages in their surroundings to guard against flood,’’ Lawal said. (NAN)

