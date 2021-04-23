The Kaduna state Environmental Protection Authority (KEPA), has issued 305 relocation notices to residents of flood-prone areas across the state, its General Manager, Mr Lawal Jibrin, has said.

Jibrin told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kaduna that no fewer than 30 flood cases were reported in 2020.

According to him, the notices became necessary after a series meetings and interactions with various stakeholders.

“We urge those issued notices in flood-prone areas to relocate to safer places before the rain begins in their own interest.’’

He said the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) did not predict that Kaduna state would experience flood in 2021, except for human-induced causes.

“Residents are advised to desist from dumping refuse in waterways and drainages, instead they should imbibe the habit of clearing gutters and drainages in their surroundings to guard against flood,’’ Lawal said. (NAN)

