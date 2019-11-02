Floods: Kano constructs cell-reinforced box culverts

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

With a view to check recurrent floods, Kano state government has commenced the construction of multiple cell reinforced box culverts along Kofar Ruwa – Gwammaja road in Kano metropolis.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Director General, Media and Publicity, Ameen Yassar and made available to Newsdiaryonline on Saturday.

According to the statement, the project, which is expected to gulp millions of Naira, is being executed by the state road management agency, KARMA.

Speaking during an inspection visit to the construction site, the state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, explained that the project was an ideal bridge structure that is aimed at ensuring smooth drainage of surface and sub-surface water along Dawanau – Kofar Ruwa axis in Kano metropolis.

“Over the years, flood along this road has resulted in untold hardship to motorists and residents of Kofar Ruwa and surrounding communities. That is why we have decided to bring an end to this problem, to save lives and property.

“It is better to put in place a lasting solution to this problem than to take impromptu measures each year. That is surely not the best. This is why we are doing something that will stand the test of time”, he said.

Ganduje urged commuters along the road to ensure maximum cooperation so that the project would be completed soon.

He also pointed out that any inconvenience as a result of the construction work is only momentary.

The governor, who was expressed satisfaction with the quality of work being done so far, directed the Agency to maintain the trend and ensure that unnecessary delay was avoided so as not to impede traffic along Kofar Ruwa – Katsina road.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of KARMA, Alhaji Idris Wada told the governor that adequate manpower and resources had been pooled to ensure speedy execution of the project.