Floods in Borno, others, a national calamity – Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari sends commiserations to the government and people of Borno and the other states, following severe floods caused by incessant downpour, describing it as a national calamity.



According to a statement signed by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, the former president said he had heard of the widespread devastation of homes, farmland, and the loss of life in Borno and several other states of the federation, and expressed his hope that the relief measures by the various governments would provide comfort and help people who had lost their family members and livelihood to resume their normal lives.



“My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this natural disaster,” said the former president.