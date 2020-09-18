Flooding: Sultan visits Kebbi, seeks FG’s urgent assistance for victims

Share the news













The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Friday sympathised with the Kebbi Government and its people over the recent flood disaster in the state.

The Sultan, who paid a sympathy visit to Gov. Atiku Bagudu in Birnin Kebbi, called on the Federal Government to assist all states ravaged by flood, as well as the victims.

“We came to visit the cemetery of Sheikh Abdullahi Gwandu and pray for the deceased, as well as showcase the importance of visiting the cemetery of pious people, to observe lessons and be a reminder to us that death is certain.

“Hence, we should correct our mistakes and do good deeds for ourselves and humanity.”

Abubakar also sympathised with the state government and the people of the state over the recent flood that wreaked havoc on farmlands, houses and resulted in the deaths of many people in the state.

“We are also here to sympathise with the government, our brothers and sisters, who have been affected by the recent floods in the state.

“We should know that the flood is an act from Allah, but measures should be taken as we are calling on the Federal, State Governments and well- to- do individuals, to assist farmers in all the affected states of the federation.

“Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara and Niger are all states with similar socio- cultural and economic backgrounds; the boundary delineation and politics should not divide us, as we are one.

“We should pray for our leaders in those states and country at large for peace to reign, and for economic prosperity to our people,” the royal father said.

The Sultan commended the four emirs in the state and the state government for their untiring efforts to ensure the maintenance of peace in Kebbi.

In his remarks, Gov. Bagudu informed the Sultan that the flood was unprecedented in the history of the state, adding that over 500,000 hectares of farmlands were affected by the flood.

“We are assuring the victims that the Federal Government will not leave us alone, as the state has started receiving assistance from philanthropists; we are sure that more will come.

“We are also committed to the dry season farming, and we are determined to replace what we have lost to flood, as soon as the water recedes,” he said.

The governor thanked the Sultan for the visit and also condoled him over the death of the District Head of Aliero, Alhaji Salihu Muhammad II, who died today.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Sultan was accompanied on the visit by the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Bashir Muhammad and Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Mera. (NAN)

