Flooding: NEMA urges traders in A’Ibom to desilt drains, dispose waste properly

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has advised market women in Akwa Ibom to regularly clear drains and properly dispose waste in their vicinities to forestall flood disasters.

By Isaiah Eka

Mrs Mmandu Aisueni, Head of operations, NEMA, Akwa Ibom gave the advice during sensitisation rally for traders in Akpan Andem market, Udo Umana, Johnson and Ndiya Streets all in Uyo metropolis on Monday.

Aisueni, represented by Mr Awoji Augustine, a Principal Accountant in their office, said that the rally was in collaboration with the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA).

She warned the traders against indiscriminate waste disposal, stressing that its impact on the environment and other ecological disasters was usually bad.

The NEMA official emphasised the importance of proper waste management, saying it promotes healthy and sustainable environment.

Aisueni said that the sensitisation was part of NEMA’s strategy to prepare traders across the state on the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) 2025 prediction.

She said that NiMET had listed Akwa Ibom among states likely to record highest amount of rainfall in the year, ranging from 250 to 290 days, with the attendant risk of flooding and spread of cholera among others.

“As part of our mandates, we are sensitising traders in Uyo metropolis and its environs ahead of the peak period of 2025 rainy season.

“We have been able to educate the traders on proper waste management by keeping the market clean. We have equally enlightened them on the dangers involved in dumping refuse in gutters,” she said.

Aisueni expressed the hope that using multiple languages such as English, pidgin and Ibibio during the sensitisation was for enhanced understanding of the message.

The State Coordinator of NESREA, Mrs Deborah Dasimaka, expressed displeasure over the use of non-biodegradable polythene bags in the market.

She advocated the development of alternative policies to curb plastic waste in the country.

“The polythene bags used in buying and selling goods are not bio-degradable because they will end up in drainage systems.

“We really want the reduction of plastics because it constitutes nuisance in our environment,” she said.

She added, that Akwa Ibom being one of the states in the coastal region, is prone to flooding and it is advisable for not only the traders, but everyone to stop the habit of dumping refuse in the drains.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NEMA officials distributed handbills and placards carrying messages such as “Stop disposing refuse in gutters”, “Do not block drains” and “Keep your environment clean”, among. (NAN)(wwwnannews.ng)