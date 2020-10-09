Flooding : NEMA D-G alerts Ekiti Govt. on early preparedness

Mr Muhammadu Muhammed, the Director -General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has alerted the Ekiti Government on the need for early preparedness against predictions of flooding in the state.

The NEMA D-G, who gave the advice when he led a delegation to the Ekiti Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti urged the government to step up early response toward averting and mitigating the natural disaster.

He said the prediction of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) that the state would experience flooding between August and October 2020 due to heavy rains should not be taken lightly.

Muhammed, who was represented by the Assistant Director, Planning, Research and Forecasting, NEMA, Mr Jacob Ajiboye, urged the state governor to consider the negative impact it would have on the people and the economy.

He said that the essence of the visit was to ensure people especially those in the predicted highly flood risk council areas of Ado-Ekiti, Ijero and Irepodun/Ifelodun were well sensitised to, “undertake mitigation actions and evacuation to safe ground.”