Flooding: Move to higher grounds, NEMA urges riparian communities

By Rita Iliya

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Niger has urged people of riparian communities to start moving to higher grounds to avoid flood disaster.

The agency also wants residents of the state to clear their drainages for free flow of water.

A statement by Hajiya Zainab Sa’idu, Head, NEMA Minna Operations Office, in Minna on Thursday, said that consistent rainfall would increase water levels of different rivers across the state.

Sa’idu noted that the call became necessary following the 2022 Seasonal Climate Prediction that forecast above normal amount of rainfall across the country.

“This prediction is already playing out in Niger state as there has been consistent rainfall in recent weeks after the brief spell dry experience.

“It is expected that the phenomenon will reduce the absorption capacity of the soil thereby leading to mass runoff water on the soil surface.

“Drainages and culverts should be cleared for water to flow freely without affecting buildings,” she said.

She pointed out that the increase in water levels would lead to flooding of houses, structures and farmlands in communities situated along river banks.

According to her, the 2022 seasonal climate prediction in Niger state is predicted to be longer in southern part of the state lasting for about 182 days in Agaie and Lapai local government areas.

She said the length of season for Rafi, Shiroro and Munya would be from 154 to 163 days while Rijau would likely have less than 140 days.

She added that the rainfall amount in southern part particularly in Agaie and Lapai would be 1460mm.

Sai’du said that the predicted amount of rainfall for Munya, Wushishi, Mashegu, Bosso, Chanchaga and Paikoro would likely be from 1260mm to 1360mm while Rijau in northern part would experience below 1100mm.

She, therefore, urged farmers in these areas to be guided by the statistics to avoid loss of wealth and livelihoods, adding that NEMA would continue to sensitise people on the risk around them to save lives and property. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

