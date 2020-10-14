Flooding: FG inaugurates inter-ministerial committee on disaster risk reduction, response plan

Others are Federal Fire Service, National Orientation Agency, Nigerian Security Civil Defence Corps ,National Institute of Hydrological Service Agency, Nigerian Meteorological Agency and National Emergency Management Agency.

Farouq also disclosed that the Inter-ministerial Committee will work with the following terms of reference:

“Review and adopt the terms of reference of the high-level committee and the other committees.

“Identify critical technical stakeholders to form the membership of the Technical Sub-Committee.

“Set and approve realistic timelines to developing the new Plan.

“Share information on the 2020 response to flooding (thus far) and understand existing disaster management resources that provide the framework for Flooding disasters.

“Receive briefing on the efforts of various stakeholders MDAS,” she stated.

Also speaking, the DG of (NIHSA) Engr. Clement Onyeaso Nze, that the Agency is doing everything possible in making sure that the root cause of flood are tackled, as opposed to just making forecast.

Present at the Inter-ministerial meeting were the Director General of Nigerian Meteorological Agency M.B Matazu, Director General of Hydrological Service Agency Engr. Onyeaso Nze, Minister of Health Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Information Lai Mohammed and others.