An expert in disaster management, Prof. Usman Raheem, has urged Nigerians to take seriously the National Meteorological Agency’s (NiMET) periodic warnings on the possibility of flooding in parts of the country.

Raheem, who is of the Department of Medical Geography and Disaster Risk Analysis, University of Ilorin, made the appeal on Monday while speaking with journalists in Ilorin.

He said NIMET’s warnings were premised on findings from carefully conducted scientific investigations by well-trained experts, and not on frivolous guess work.

“It is important for all concerned to heed the warnings of flooding to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and property.

“The 2021 rainy season has steadily set in and there is possibility of flooding across the country.

“Nigerians must begin to cultivate the habit of ensuring that drainages around them are free of sand and debris at all times,” Raheem said.

He explained that when water could not secure free flow, it would find a way of passage for itself.

Raheem expressed the need for all concerned residents to take care of the drains in front of their houses and offices to ensure free flow of water in preparation for heavy rains.

He called on relevant government agencies in Kwara to expand the drainage system in Ilorin metropolis for it to accommodate more water to ensure free flow.

Raheem also urged the government to be strict in the enforcement of relevant laws towards ensuring that residential buildings were not located along river banks.

He urged the mass media to enlighten the public on the need for them to embrace environmental management practices.

Raheem said such practices would bring about a cleaner, safer and better environment for people and animals to live. (NAN)

