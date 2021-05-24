Flooding: Don urges Nigerians to heed NIMET’s warnings

 An expert in disaster management, Prof. Usman Raheem, has urged Nigerians take seriously National Meteorological ’s (NiMET) periodic warnings on possibility of flooding in parts of country.

Raheem, who is of Department of Medical Geography and Disaster Risk Analysis, University of Ilorin, made appeal on Monday while with journalists in Ilorin.

He said NIMET’s warnings were premised on findings from carefully conducted scientific investigations by well-trained , and not on frivolous guess work.

“It is important for all concerned heed warnings of flooding avoid unnecessary loss of lives and property.

“The 2021 rainy season has steadily set in and there is possibility of flooding across the country.

“Nigerians must begin to cultivate the habit of ensuring that drainages around them are free of sand and debris at all times,” Raheem said.

He explained that when water could not secure free flow, it find a way of passage for itself.

Raheem expressed the need for all concerned residents to take care of the drains in front of their houses and offices to ensure free flow of water in preparation for heavy rains.

He called on government agencies in Kwara to expand the drainage in Ilorin metropolis for it to accommodate more water to ensure free flow.

Raheem also urged the government to be strict in the enforcement of laws towards ensuring that residential buildings were not located along river banks.

He urged the mass media to enlighten the public on the need for them to embrace environmental management practices.

Raheem said such practices bring about a cleaner, safer and better environment for people and animals to . (NAN)

