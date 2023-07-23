Flooding: Adeleke addresses Ikire flood victims, directs  fast-tracking of prevention measures

By Chimezie Godfrey Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has expressed his sympathy with the people of Ikire on the flood disaster that wrecked havoc on the western part of the state, assuring the people of his government’s commitment to address root cause of the flood and fast tracking of the ongoing state flood prevention plan. In a statement signed by his Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Governor Adeleke said his administration has previously embarked on prevention actions and initiatives, citing the massive rainfall as the cause of the sad event.

He said his administration has activated emergency measures to rescue people and livelihoods hugely impacted by the flooding, assuring victims of the incident that the government will do all in its capacity to support them. “It is touching to learn about the monumental damages that flood has wrecked on homes and livelihoods in Ikire. The scale of the losses suffered by our people as a result of the flood disaster is too heavy especially at a time of economic strain as now,” the statement reads in part

“I want to, on behalf of the State Government, convey heartfelt sympathy to everyone affected in one way or the other. As a government, we stand with the people of Ikire in this difficult moment, and assure them of our commitment to support them overcome the challenges posed by the incident. “Before this incident, our government has taken flood prevention steps, which includes expanding water ways and opening up water channels to ensure free-flow of water to Avery flooding. We will intensify efforts in this regard and ensure that we guide against the kind of experience seen in Ikire.