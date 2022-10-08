Flood: Yakubu Ajaka donates 70M to victims in 8 Local Government Areas

He commended all the efforts put up by the state government in distributing first phase of the relief materials to flood victims and in ensuring that those at the Internally Displaced Person’s camp were properly documented

Moved by the current flood situation and it’s effects on the people, Deputy National publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Hon. Yakubu Murtala Ajaka has made a donation of N70 million to about 8 Local Government Areas badly affected in the state.

According to reports, the stipulated amount donated by Hon. Murtala has been received by those designated in each of the Local Government Areas while they would map out clear cut strategies to ensure that funds reaches the victims.

He commended all the efforts put up by the state government in distributing first phase of the relief materials to flood victims and in ensuring that those at the Internally Displaced Person’s camp were properly documented as well as with maximum cooperation given by the local government chairmen and other stakeholders involved in a bid to ensure fairness and equity in the distribution of the funds.

While emphasising that the beneficiaries should not be determined along party or religion affinity as the Natural disaster was all encompassing he added that no individual or group should see the event as an avenue to victimise anybody on the basis of political party or religion.

Hon. Murtala asserted that It was now expected of the monitoring committee and chairmen of those Local governments to work on the modalities to achieve the aim it is meant for.

According to the reports Lokoja, Ajaokuta, Ibaji, Bassa and Koton Karfe LGAs got 10m naira each, while Igalamela-Odolu, Idah, Omala and Ofu LGAs received 5m naira from the fund disbursement to the flood victims.

