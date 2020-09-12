 Flood warning: Edo Govt reiterates call on residents to clear waterways, desilt gutters

The Edo State Government has reiterated its call on residents to desilt gutters, canals and moats in their area to prepare the state for the severe flooding predicted by the federal government.

Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, in a statement issued on Saturday, in Benin City, the state capital, emphasized the need for residents to pay heed to the federal government’s warning.

Osagie said: “Recall that the federal government through the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) warned that Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Nasarawa, Kogi, Anambra, Delta, Edo, Rivers and Bayelsa states which are contiguous to River Niger will likely experience severe flooding in September.

“To mitigate the impact of this natural disaster that may affect us in Edo State, all hands must be on deck. We must desist from dumping refuse in waterways as the indiscriminate dumping of dirt and refuse into gutters and other water channels can cause blockage and exacerbate the impact of the coming floods.”