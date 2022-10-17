Flood: Uzodimma donates food items, other relief materials to displaced persons in Imo

By Victor Nwachukwu

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has donated 400 bags of 50kg rice, noodles, beddings, water packs and jerry cans to persons displaced by flooding in the state.

The governor made the donations when he visited the affected communities in Ohaji-Egbema and Oguta council areas of the state.

A press release signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Oguwike Nwachuku, in Owerri on Sunday, indicated that Gov. Uzodimma was represented by his Deputy, Prof. Placid Njoku, who expressed sympathy with the victims and assured them that the state government would stand by them throughout the challenging period.

Nwachuku said Gov. Uzodimma promised to provide the victims with one meal per day for two weeks as a way of further cushioning the effects of their displacement.

The governor also promised that the state government would partner with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to further alleviate the worries of the victims.

Uzodimma charged leaders of the affected communities to ensure that the relief items were distributed to those they were meant for, and warned that they would be held accountable for any lapses.

He further reassured the people that the Federal Government’s approval for the dredging of the Oguta lake and Orashi river would go a long way in mitigating the effects of disasters caused by flood in addition to bringing economic succour to the area.

“We sympathise with you and feel your pain. We remain committed to the protection of lives and property through the provision of relief to internally displaced persons.

“We will continue to provide food and other items as well as partner with relevant government agencies and well meaning Nigerians to provide succour for our people, while working hard to prevent a repeat of the flood,” the governor said.

The Minister of State for Education, Mr Goodluck Opiah, and the Managing Director of the Imo State Oil Producing Development Commission (ISOPADEC), Chief Charles Orie, witnessed the distribution of the items to victims. (NAN)

