Flood submerges 50 houses, properties in Niger

No fewer than 50 houses and properties worth millions of Naira have been submerged and destroyed by flood in Gallah ward of Agwara Local Government Area of Niger.

The Member Representing Borgu-Agwara Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Alhaji Jafaru Mohammedi, made this known on Thursday after commiserating with the flood victims.

Mohammedi, who was accompanied by the Agwara Council Chairman, Alhaji Nura Kokoli, said he would work with the council to cushion the effect of the disaster on the people.

“They need our help now and by the special grace of God we will do something,” he said.

He promised to present the report of the flood to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and on the floor of the House for possible assistance to the victims.

Mohammed, who described the incident as pathetic, pledged that the victims would get assistance soon.

He advised the victims to take the incident as an act of God and prayed Allah to replenish them soon.

The legislator and the council chairman also donated the sum of N1 million as joint efforts to assist the victims.

Also, Kokoli said that the torrential rain which started in the early hours of Tuesday, lasted for several hours submerging residential houses, shops, mosques, churches, cars, motorcycles and bicycles.

He said that the flood also submerged crops, live stocks and poultries, among others.

He said said it had rendered many people in the area homeless.

Kokoli promised to submit a report on the flood to the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) with a view to assisting the victims.

He then appealed to the people of the area to desist from erecting buildings on waterways to guard against future recurrence.

Responding on behalf of the flood victims, Alhaji Audu Gallah, thanked the visitors for the donation and promised to utilise it appropriately. (NAN)