Flood: Senate wants Water Resources Ministry to revisit construction of proposed Dasin Hausa Dam

By Haruna Salami

Senate has urged the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to revisit the proposed construction of Dasin Hausa Dam and any other Dam to take in the flood waters from Lagdo Dam in Cameroun.

Senate resolution was sequel to the adoption of a motion on “Ugent Need to Intervene in the Flooding Issues in Sagamu, Ijebu areas of Ogun-East and Edu, Patigi areas of Kwara- Noth and other parts of the country” sponsored by Sen. Gbenga, Daniel (Ogun East) and Sen. Umar, Sadiq Suleiman (Kwara North) at plenary on Tuesday.

Daniel in his lead debate said that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) had forecasted that the level of rainfall in 2023 would surpass that of 2022.

According to him, the 2023 annual flood outlook prepared by Nigeria Hydrological Services showed that 178 Local Government Areas in 32 states and the FCT fell within the highly probable flood risks areas.

He said Lagos, Ogun and Kwara states, in particular, would witness coastal flooding due to tidal lock of Ogun River by Lagos Lagoon from a natural rise in sea level, coupled with possible release of excessive water from the Oyan dam.

Daniel said several communities in Ogun and Kwara States, particularly Owa and ljebu-Ode, Eruwru in Sagamu and Ebute Kimobi in Ijebu East, all in Ogun- East with Edu and patigi Local Government Area in Kwara-North would experience the first flash floods due to heavy rainfall between July and Nov. 2023.

He expressed concern that all over Nigeria, downpours had resulted in destructions and deaths as residents in lsland and Mainland in Lagos state were displaced, business owners and residents were displace in Uyo Akwa Ibom.

He also said report indicated death in Enugu due to surge while a 10-year old child was swept away by flood in Delta state.

He also said there was devastating erosion effects at Trademore Estate, Lugbe in Abuja.

He expressed worry that if the impending floods when the rain starts in September to November 2023 was not checkmated through proper planning, there could be danger of a huge loss of lives and properties.

According to him change and global warming have led to increase in temperature, thus affecting the coastlines, which has resulted in an increase in the water in the sea.

In his contribution, Senator Isah Jibrin (Kogi East) decried the loss of lives and properties, occasioned by flood, adding that there was need to put in place long lasting measures to mitigate flood in Nigeria.

Jibrin called for construction of Dams and dredging to save the lives of Nigerians, just as he also advocated for the relocation of persons living in flood prone areas, especially in Kogi.

Senator Ireti Kingibe (FCT) said the issue of flooding is particularly urgent in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and suggested “we should look for permanent solution “, adding that “development control (DC) and people concerned should be held responsible”.

Darlington Neokocha (Abia Central, Minority Whip) said the senators needed to represent their constituents well and strengthen their oversight functions and not to ask what do we do after it has happened, adding “no proper oversighting and we have bad roads, insecurity, etc” he said.

David Umahi (Ebonyi South) who is the Deputy Senate Leader described flooding as “terrible menace”.

He said one white man told him that we Nigerians used 99% of time talking about a problem and use 1 %of the time for solution.

“We should go for special solution with engineers leading the way such as engineering assessment and engineering solution like building of dams , which water can be used for irrigation farms in dry season and generation of electricity.

Adams Oshiomhole (Edo North) called on the Senate to “investigate previous appropriation on dredging of Rivers and building of dams”.

Following debates from senators in support of the motion, Senate further urged relevant MDAs to release funds as contained in 2023 budget for dredging of blocked canals and water bodies amongst others.

“Urged the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to revisit the proposed construction of Dasin Hausa Dam and any other Dams to take in the flood waters from Lagdo Dam in Cameroun.

“Urged National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to send relief material to affected victims across the country.

“Urged the Federal Government to proffer lasting solutions to issues of flood in the country”.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

