Flood: Senate urges NEMA,states emergency agencies to provide on relief materials to affected areas

By Kingsley Okoye

Senate has urged the National Emergency Management Agency(NEMA),to coordinate with State’s Emergency Management Agencies especially in Jigawa to provide humanitarian assistance to flood ravaged areas.

Senate also urged relevant agencies to provide timely warning to flood prone areas with a view to forestalling the loss of lives and property.

Senate’s resolutions, followed adoption of a motion on Tuesday in plenary, on urgent need for humanitarian support and assistance to victims of flooding across the country especially in Jigawa.

The motion was sponsored by Sen.Sankara Abdullahi (APC- Jigawa) and co-sponsored by other 108 senators.

Sankara in his Lead debate notes with serious concern the devastating impact of flooding across the country especially in parts of Jigawa state,resulting from heavy rainfall some time in August.

He said the flooding has caused the death of about 100 persons and displacement of thousands of persons including women and children.

He also said that the flooding washed away bridges,roads farmlands and over 1500 houses of residents in the effected local government areas at Ringing,Emirate,Kazure Emirate,Gumel Emirate,Dutse Emirate and Hadejia Emirate of Jigawa state.

He expressed concern that the major part of the affected local government areas were still submerged with the state emergency response agency not been able to handle the disaster alone.

He further expressed worry that if urgent medical and humanitarian assistance are not deployed to the effected victims, a major health challenge may result from the disaster.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

