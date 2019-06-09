Flood sacks residents, destroys 16 vehicles in Delta

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba

#TrackNigeria: Heavy flood Saturday evening sacked residents of Okwe, Oduke, Osadenis, Umuagu, Abraka, and other communities as well as destroyed sixteen vehicles in Asaba, Delta state.

The flood also affected part of Awai road in the city of Asaba.

One of the victims Josiah Ndubusi told journalists that the flood destroyed their houses, rendering them homeless as a result.

“We have no home again. The heavy flood also destroyed sixteen vehicles parked in Okwe and Oduke quarters and our properties were swept into the flood.

“We are appealing to the state government and the public to come to our aid and provide us temporary houses for us to live in,” the victim lamented.

Investigation revealed that apart from destroying houses, the flood trapped many people; disrupted tricycle riders’ movements to convey stranded passengers to their respective destinations.

Bassey Johnsn, one of the owners of the destroyed vehicles and a resident of Umuagu quarters decried poor drainage system in the area as major cause of the menace of flood in the area.

“Our vehicles were swept away from where we parked them into potholes within the area. Windscreens were completely destroyed and the vehicles’ engines were soaked in the flood.

“The drainage system in Asaba very poor, though Okowa is trying but lots needs to be done to alleviate the suffering of the residents during rainfall. It is unfortunate we are not enjoying raining season in Asaba,” Johnson said.

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

