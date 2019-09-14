Flood sacks communities in two Niger LGs

By Tina George, Minna

Flood from torrential rainful has displaced over 12 communities in Lapai and Shiroro local government areas of Niger state.

In Shiroro local government area, five communities were said to have been affected while in Lapai local government area, over seven communities were said to have been affected.

The flood was caused by a 12 hours rainfall.

It also destroyed several hectares of farmlands, houses sheep and cows while most of the roads leading to the communities have been washed off.

The Director-General of the State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Ibrahim Inga when contacted confirmed the story.

He said that the Agency has dispatched its men to the local governments for an assessment of the disaster caused by the flood.

“We have dispatched two teams to the areas, for now, I cannot say the extent but from reports, it is very serious.”