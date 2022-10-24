Flood Prevention: Buhari gives Minister 90 days to produce Masterplan

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Minister of Water Resources to lead and coordinate with relevant ministries and state governments to develop a Comprehensive Plan of Action for Preventing Flood Disaster in Nigeria.

The President’s media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, gave the names of the affected ministries to include environment and transportation.

Shehu said the president’s directive, which was conveyed to the minister in a letter signed by his Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, said the plan should be presented to him in 90 days.

According to the presidential aide, President Buhari is regularly receiving updates on the flooding situation in the country.

He reported the president as restating his commitment to address the challenges caused by the disaster in the country. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

