Flood: Niger SEMA put riverine communities on red alert

August 17, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) has called riverine communities to suspend all activities and vacate the areas to safer ground.

Alhaji Ahmed Inga, Director General of the Agency, made the call statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna Tuesday.

He said the warning became necessary following the listing of the state by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) among those to experience intensive rainfall Aug. and Sept.

He said that those managing dams had also notified the agency the rising water levels across state and enjoined communities in flood prone areas to alert.

“The agency has identified safer ground for easy evacuation if need and we have mobilised all first responders from various Ministries, Departments and Agencies for emergency evacuation and response,” he said.

Inga added that it was important to direct resources towards proactive strategies than to response efforts, which not only consumes money but lives and property.

He said the agency had embarked on community sensitisation across the state in collaboration traditional , relevant ministries, National Orientation Agency, and the state Sanitation and Environmental Protection Agency.

He said the aim was to mobilise relevant and resilience of communities for effective response to stem the disaster. (NAN)

