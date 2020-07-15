Flood: Niger advises riverine communities to relocate

Share the news













Niger State Government has appealed to all Riverine Communities, particularly the flood prone areas in the State and those situated along the tributaries of river Niger, to be cautious and pay attention to the rising water levels in their areas.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mary Noel Berje drew the attention of the communities to the impending flood warning by the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Nigeria Hydrological Service Agency, NIHSA and the Nigeria Meteorological Agency, NiMET, which predicted that many LGAs in Niger State among other States fall within the highly probable flood risk areas for 2020.

NEMA had warned that there would be more rains in the coming days and people should be informed to evacuate from the flood prone areas due to high water level to prevent loss of lives and property.

The State government advised that since the rising tide of the rivers could be uncontrollable and dangerous, the riverine communities should immediately relocate to higher plains in order to avoid the catastrophic floods of last year.

“We are particularly worried about the perennial flooding and the fatality that comes with it. The state government is doing everything possible to mitigate the hardship suffered by our people as a result of the annual natural disaster”.

The government also advised people in the urban areas against building on flood plains and indiscriminate dumping of refuse in drainages, culverts and other waterways as a proactive measure to curb the flood menace.

People living in urban areas of the State are therefore admonished to clean culverts and drainages around their vicinities in to avoid urban flooding.

Meanwhile, government has embarked on early flood warning public information and enlightenment campaigns to ensure that the riverine communities are adequately informed to prepare for and prevent eventual consequences of the flood.

It also directed the State Environmental Protection Agency, NISEPA and the Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) to be adequately prepared for the eventuality.

