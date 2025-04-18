Flood: NEMA urges Rivers residents to seek higher ground

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has urged residents of Rivers and Bayelsa to relocate to higher ground over the impending flooding in both states.

By Desmond Ejibas

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has urged residents of Rivers and Bayelsa to relocate to higher ground over the impending flooding in both states.

Mr Eric Ebhodaghe, South-South Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, made the remark during a news conference held on Friday in Port Harcourt.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Nigerian Metrological Institute (NIMET) recently forecasted flooding in 30 states across the country.

Ebhodaghe highlighted that coastal states such as Bayelsa and Rivers were likely to experience significant flooding during the current rainy season.

He noted that NEMA had already begun preparing communities to mitigate the anticipated impact of the flood, particularly as rainfall intensified in the affected states.

“We are working to reduce the impact on the people by sensitising them, with the aim of minimising economic losses and protecting lives,” he stated.

Following NIMET’s flood prediction, Ebhodaghe said NEMA initiated consultations with federal, state, and local governments to coordinate mitigation efforts.

“In Rivers State, we have identified communities within various local government areas that are at high risk of flooding during the rainy season.

“We have been visiting these flood-prone communities to raise awareness and educate residents, ensuring that they take precautionary measures to avoid major losses.

“Although we cannot prevent the flooding, we can manage it, and encourage relocation to safe grounds within communities and to Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps,” he added.

The zonal coordinator stressed that prevention was critical in disaster management, particularly in the context of flooding.

He reported that an IDP camp had been established in each of the 15 local government areas identified as being highly vulnerable to flooding.

“We have also engaged with Community Development Committees, youth leaders, traditional rulers, and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to prepare for the flooding.

“The engagements are centred on improving local capacity to prevent and manage flooding through measures such as proper waste management systems,” he noted.

Ebhodaghe urged residents to ensure that drainage systems were regularly cleared to allow the free flow of rainwater into natural channels.

“When the water channels are blocked, the water will inevitably find alternative routes; therefore, if we adhere to responsible waste disposal and drainage maintenance, we will enhance our flood mitigation efforts,” he concluded. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)