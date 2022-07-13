Flood: NEMA sensitises residents to dangers of refuse dump in waterways

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Wednesday in Akure, sensitised residents, especially market women, to the indiscrimate dumping of refuse in waterways.

The Head of Operation for Ondo, Osun, and Ekiti, Mr Kadiri Olarewaju, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), after the sensitisation walk, said it was important due to the predictions that rain would be much this year.NAN reports that the walk took the train around Oja Oba and Isolo market of Akure.Olarewaju, represented by the Senior Planning Officer M.D. Okoye, noted that if the drains were blocked, water would always find another route and the reason for flooding.

He said that Ondo State was one of those states that were flood-prone and advised the general public to be mindful of the ways they disposed their wastes. The head of Ekiti operations said the agency was not only a reactive one, but also acted on reports and facts available to be a proactive and prevent such predictions. He said there were several challenges in curbing flood, especially when people would not stop building and dumping refuse on waterways, not heeding to warnings and advice to leave flood-ravaged areas.



“This road walk is deemed necessary, considering the prevailing weather conditions. we thought it wise that we sensitise the people, the general public, most especially those in the markets. “We noticed that when this flooding comes, it is as a result of blockage in drains that have to force the water to look for it’s way and at the end of the day, we find this water coming to our house and business places and we thought it wise to sensitise people to proper waste disposal,” he said.

Olarewaju said people should not also build their houses on flood prone areas as well as water ways, to help reduce flooding.(NAN)

