Flood: NEMA raises alert of possible hazards in 7 states

Flood

By Philomina Attah

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has advised states in the central and southern parts of the country to be prepared for potential floods that would soon affect communities in the downstream.

The states, according to NEMA, include Benue, Kogi, Anambra, Delta, Imo, Rivers, and Bayelsa.

NEMA’s Director-General, Mrs Zubaida Umar, disclosed this in a statement by the Head of Press Unit, Mr Manzo Ezekiel, in Abuja on Thursday.

She said that the alert followed the recent flood that impacted many communities across some states and the rising water levels in River Benue and River Niger.

“The advice has become imperative to activate the state, local government authorities and communities to take necessary actions to mitigate against the risk of flooding.

“It is also important to avoid the scale of losses recorded so far in areas that have been impacted.

“Such areas have suffered misfortune including loss of lives, displacement of communities, and significant damage to property and infrastructures,” Umar said.

She listed some of the actions to be taken to include immediate clearing of blocked drainages, constructing temporary flood barriers, and evacuating from flood plains to safe higher grounds.

The D-G advised communities to stay informed through weather updates and flood warnings from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA).

“Residents are advised to avoid crossing flooded areas, relocate from flood-prone zones, and cooperate with local emergency services,” she said.

Umar said that NEMA was working closely with state emergency management agencies and other relevant stakeholders to ensure that necessary support, including rescue and relief operations were available to affected communities.

She said that the the collaboration with relevant stakeholders was through the National Emergency Operations Centre situated in the agency’s headquarters.

She emphasised the importance of early action and community vigilance.

“We urge all residents, especially in vulnerable areas, to heed our warnings and take immediate preventive measures to safeguard lives and property.

“Preparedness is key in reducing the impact of flooding,” Umar said.(NAN)