Flood: NEMA hands over additional relief items to Jigawa Govt

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has handed over additional food and non-food items to Jigawa Government for onward distribution to flood victims in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items were handed over to Gov. Muhammad Badaru of the state by the Director-General of the agency, Mr Ahmed Habib, in Dutse Tuesday.

NAN also reports that the items include 15,650 10kg bags of rice, 14,450 10kg bags of beans, 12,550 10kg bags of maize, 1,750 20lt of vegetable oil, 1,170 cartons of seasoning cubes, 400 cartons of tin tomato, 24,900 pieces of nylon mat and 6,500 pieces of mosquito nets.

Others are 6,500 pieces of guinea brocade, 7,000 pieces of children wears, 4,000 pieces of men and women wears each, 125 bags of salt, 7,500 bags of cement, 5,600 bundles of roofing sheets, 1,200 pieces of 3inc nail, 1,500 pieces of zinc nail, 8,900 pieces of blanket, 700 pieces of mattress, 1,200 pieces of wax print and 2,900 pieces of ceiling board.

While handing over the items, Habib said it has been on record that Jigawa was among the worst hit states during the 2022 flood season.

“As a result of this, on Aug. 11, NEMA, working with SEMA handed over relief items to the heavily impacted LGAs of Jigawa.

“During the same period, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development flagged off the distribution of conditional cash transfer to women in Dutse,” Habib said.

Receiving the items, Badaru, represented by his Deputy, Malam Umar Namadi, said that over 222,000 people were affected by the disaster, among which 76,000 were displaced, while 124 others lost thier lives.

The governor, who commended the agency for the gesture, assured that the items would be distributed the targeted victims.

NAN also reports that the agency, in Aug., distributed relief items to victims in Hadejia, Kirikasamma, Kafinhausa, Birniwa, Kaugama and Malammadori LGAs of the of the state.

The items were: 7,650 bags of rice, 6,450 bags of maize, 950 of 20litres of vegetable oil, 530 cartons of seasoning, 50 bags of 20kg salt and 6,000 bags of cement.

Others are: 4,400 bundles of roofing sheet, 900 bags of 3inch nail, 1,100 packets of zinc nail, 2,900 pieces of ceiling board, 2,900 pieces of blanket and 5,900 pieces of nylon mat. (NAN)

