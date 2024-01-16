Flood: NEMA distributes relief materials to 24, 276 households in Adamawa

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has commenced the distribution of relief materials to victims of the 2022 flood and vulnerable persons in Adamawa.

Mr Mustapha Habib, Director-General, NEMA, said during the the exercise on Tuesday in Yola that no fewer than 24, 276 households have been enumerated and verified to benefit from the special intervention.

Habib, represented by Ahmad Halilu-Kangiwa, an Assistant Director, explained that the items would have been distributed in 2023, but the warehouse in which they were kept was vandalised and looted by hoodlums.

”The Federal Government approved this intervention specifically for people affected by the 2022 flood disasters and those classified as the most vulnerable persons across the country,” he added.

The D-G advised the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the items to improve their socio-economic status.

He said that the items included sewing and grinding machines, food and non-food items, as well as farming inputs.

”The agricultural inputs such as crops seedlings and equipment are given to take farmers back to the land, to stimulate crop production and safeguard our national food security in the midst of the current economic downturn,” Habib said.

In his remarks, Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, thanked President Bola Tinubu for the gesture, saying that the intervention would upscale the livelihood of the flood victims and the other vulnerable persons.

Fintiri, represented by Abdullahi Furambe, Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, assured that the distribution would be transparent as all those enumerated had been provided with identity cards.

He therefore charged the officials to justify the confidence reposed in them by ensuring that only those enumerated benefited from the gesture.

Also, Dr Amin Suleiman, Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency, said all the enumerated households would receive the relief materials.

Ms Asibi Malim, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, appreciated the Federal Government for the gesture, saying it would lessen their hardship. (NAN)

By Ibrahim Kado

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

