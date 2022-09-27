Flood: NEMA deploys mobile water treatment plant in Jigawa, others

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has deployed mobile water treatment plants in Jigawa, Benue and Kogi.

Mr Nafuta Mahmood, NEMA’s Head of Water Purification in Jigawa, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

Mahmood said the gesture was aimed at providing portable drinking water and prevent outbreak of waterborne diseases in the affected areas.

“The Director General of NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Habib, directed for the deployment of a water purifying machine to three states in Nigeria-Jigawa, Benue and Kogi states respectively.

“What necessitated the deployment was as a result of the current floods in various states, resulting to saturation of the soil and overflow of septic tanks and pit latrines resulting to the pollution of the sources of portable drinking water.

“Team Jigawa headed by my humble self arrived Dutse on Friday and entered Hadejia on Saturday and purification in Hadejia started on Sunday.

“The water purifying machine has a capacity of purifying 2,000 liters of water with 99.99% purity in an hour.

“The system uses Reverse osmosis, a water purification process that uses a partially permeable membrane to separate ions, unwanted molecules and larger particles from drinking water.

“And the main purpose of the operation is to provide portable drinking water and bring the outbreak of water borne disease to its bearers minimum,” Mahmood said.

According to him, the agency’s Search and Rescue officers trained on the use of the plant were currently conducting the exercise in various communities ravaged by flood in the benefiting states. (NAN)

