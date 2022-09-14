Flood: Minister calls for closure of bridge at Tiga dam

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

The Minister of Water Resources, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu, has called for the closure of the Gadar Sarkin Kogi at Tiga in Bebeji Local Government Area for both motorists and pedestrians for their own safety.

Adamu made the call during a joint assessment visit to the Tiga and Bagauda Dams respectively with Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state.This is contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the deputy governor, Hassan Fagge on Wednesday in Kano.

He explained that the spillway at the two dams were functioning properly.The minister said that the floods did not affect the Tiga and Bagauda Dams, adding that the level of the water in the dam have not risen.

He directed the Hadejia Jama’are River Basin Development Authority to continue with routine maintenance of the dams.Represented by his deputy, Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna, assures of the commitment of the government towards ensuring protection of lives and properties of its citizens.

The governor described the visit as a demonstration of concern by the Federal Government to the development of the State.He, therefore, extended his appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari through the Minister for the timely response.

The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports the over flow of the Tiga Dam on Sept. 8, destroyed farmlands, roads, houses and displaced residents in the areas (NAN)

