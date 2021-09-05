Flood: Kwara Govt evacuates debris on Asa River

September 5, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Politics, Project 0



Kwara Government has commenced clearing and evacuation of debris on Asa River to prevent flood in Ilorin and environs.

Mrs Oluwatobi Banigbe, state Commissioner for Environment, said this during commencement of exercise at Unity Road, Ilorin metropolis, on Saturday.

Banigbe said this in a statement signed by Mrs Taiwo Okanlawon, the Relation Officer of ministry.

According to her, upon realisation that there are debris blocking free flow of water, Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq directed ministry and the Environmental Force to ensure evacuation utmost urgency.

“We are already doing the and we don’t need to go through memo writing, which may take some time and Governor does not want any delay.

lives and properties of people of the state are of paramount importance to the governor,’’ she said.

Banigbe noted that youths and professional local divers were engaged for the evacuation, which was a opportunity for people who were professionals in the field.

She added that that exactly a week ago, a delegation from Federal Ministry of Environment and Ecological Fund Office visited the state to inspect the river, while seeking permanent solution.

“The dredging of Asa River has been awarded and there will be channels where structures will be erected at both sides of the river to stop overflow,” she said.

The Chairman of Environmental Force, Alhaji Razaq Jidah, in partnership the State Fire Service, participated in the exercise. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,