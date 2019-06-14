Flood kills JSSIII student in Delta

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba

Flood on Thursday in Asaba, Delta state killed a third-year Junior Secondary school girl on her way home.

An eyewitness, Joan Osakwe said the victim identified as Chiwendu Rosemary fell into the flood while on her way home around Redeem Church in Okpanam community, and was swept through to Kabana hotel junction where she allegedly died.

But the Police Public Relations officer (PPRO), DSP Onovuwakpoyeya Onome confirmed the incident adding that the victim died on the spot after she fell into the water.

“The victim JSS3 student was on her way home after her examination when she fell into the deep flood water and was swept through Redeem Church on Okpanam road to Kabana hotel Junction where she died,” Onome said.

Investigation revealed that Okpanam road and its environs have been facing serious erosion menace with several houses and vehicles destroyed since the coming of the rains in the last few weeks.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa sympathised with the family of the victim and assured Deltans of urgent solutions to the erosion and flood menace in the state.

