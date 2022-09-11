Flood kills 3, damages 1,453 houses in 2 Bauchi LGAs 

By Ahmed Kaigama

Dr Ibrahim Kabir, Director-General Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) has confirmed the death of 3 persons by flood which damaged 1,453 houses and several farmlands in Zaki and Gamawa local government areas.

Kabir stated this while briefing Governor Bala Mohammed when he paid a sympathy visit to the affected communities on Saturday in Zaki local government area.

He said after assessment of the damage caused by heavy downpour on Wednesday, it was found to have killed 3 persons, damaged 1,453 houses and unquantified farmlands in the two LGAs.

He said the flood also cut off roads linking the two local government areas with communities and some parts of the state in 6 places on the highway.

“As palliative measures, the communities need 14 canoes as means of transportation to cross the cut off roads to continue their normal businesses,” he said.

Dr Kabir advised the communities to relocate to safer areas to guarantee their safety.

Gov. Mohammed commiserated with the communities over the deaths of three persons and the destruction of houses and farmlands in the two local government areas of Zaki and Gamawa.

He called for a collective efforts in addressing the devastating effects of incessant floodings affecting communities across the state.

Mohammed, while inspecting the level of damages caused by the flood, said the communities were exposed to the dangers of flooding

He noted that annual losses of lives and property were being recorded in the state.

Mohammed lauded the Federal Government and World Bank for the interventions in other facets of development and infrastructure.

He, however, called on the Federal Government to assist the state in providing a permanent solution to the problem, and as well provide palliative to victims.

The Governor presented relief materials of two trucks of maize, drugs and medical consumables to Zaki and Gamawa local governments.

He also directed the SEMA to immediately procure 14 canoes to the affected communties and take inventory of the damage caused by the flood to enable the government to take further actions.(NAN)

