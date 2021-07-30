Flood kills 26, destroy 1,000 houses in Kano State – SEMA

The Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) said on Friday that 26 people and destroyed over 1,000 houses in four Areas of the state from April to .

The , Kano SEMA, Dr Saleh Jili, confirmed the figures in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano.

Jili said that 50 other persons sustained injuries due to the the and .

According to him, the affected areas are Bunkure, Minjibir, Tarauni and Doguwa.

He said that the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) had earlier predicted that there would be flooding in 25 areas of the state this .

The SEMA boss said the agency had visited the affected areas to sympathise with the victims on behalf of state government and distributed relief materials to them to alleviate their suffering.

“The items distributed included bags of , bags of , maize, millet, roofing sheets and toiletries,’’ he said.

The , however, commended Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje and the state Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr Muntari Ishaq, for supporting the agency.

He called on donor agencies and wealthy individuals to assist in supporting the victims.

“Our economy is due to COVID-19; the government cannot do it alone,’’ he said.

Jili also called on those living close to rivers and ponds in the state to vacate the areas for one to two months period.

“If the rivers and ponds are over filled with water, please vacate your houses,’’ the SEMA boss advised.

He further urged residents of the state to clear the drains in front of their houses to prevent flooding.

“I urge those who are not yet affected by the to do everything possible to prevent it by clearing their drainages, collecing refuge and taking it to the appropriate place,’’ he said.

Jili added that the agency would not relent in its effort to protection of lives and properties. (NAN)

