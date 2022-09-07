Flood kills 10, destroys houses, farmlands in Bauchi 

By Ahmed Kaigama

The Bauchi State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has confirmed the death of 10 persons by flood which destroyed several houses and farmlands across the state.

Mr Adams Nayola, Director, Planning, Research and Statistics in the Agency, confirmed the figure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Bauchi.’

He said that the situation had forced many residents to take refuge in other places.

The director, however, said that the agency was still gathering the data on farmlands and houses destroyed across the state.

“At least 10 people lost their lives while several hectares of farmlands and houses were washed away in some parts of the state.

“The most affected local government areas are Jama’are, Giade, Misau, Dambam, Zaki, Darazo, Kirfi, Itas-Gadau, Shira, Gamawa and Toro.

“Although the flood affected 19 out of the 20 local government areas of Bauchi state only twelve local government areas are worst hit,” Nayola said.

The director said that the flood cut off some communities in Jama`are and Misau local government areas, adding that the latest incident was recorded in Zaki local government area.

“We are going there today to inspect the level of damage done by the flood in the area,” Nayola said.

He said that the agency was doing everything possible to provide relief materials to affected persons even as the assessment of the situation continues.

The director also said that SEMA has mounted intense public enlightenment urging people in flood-prone areas to relocate to safer grounds. (NAN)

