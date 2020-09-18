Flood: Kebbi governor lauds President Buhari for ministerial delegations

Share the news













Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for sending two delegations, each headed by a Minister, to Kebbi following the recent flood that affected parts of the state.

Malam Yahaya Sarki, Special Adviser to the governor on Media, made this known in a statement in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

Addressing a cross section of the victims in Ngaski and Yauri Local Government Areas of the state, Bagudu restated the commitment of the government to assisting them.

The governor said Buhari and the state government were deeply concerned with the unfortunate tragedy.

Bagudu said: “The President is once again extending his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the victims.

“That was why he recently dispatched two Ministers; that of Agriculture and that of Humanitarian Affairs and Disasters Management.

“He sent them to the state to assess the extent of the damage caused by the flood, with a view to urgently assist the victims.”

Bagudu pledged to leave no stone unturned until the victims were rehabilitated, empowered and helped to rebuild their houses and get back to their farms.

He described the disaster as divinely ordained and prayed God Almighty to prevent recurrence of similar incident.

“If we can recall, some months ago, prayers for rain were offered and now the rains have come and wrecked havoc.

“Everything comes from Almighty Allah, just like flood and drought. In every situation, we should be thankful to Him.

“The Federal and Kebbi State Governments will assist the victims, including those who lost their farmlands, houses, livestock and others,” he assured.

He also pledged that the state government would do everything possible to reinvigorate the farmers for the forthcoming dry season farming.

This, Bagudu noted, was for the state to maintain its lead as the hub of food production, especially rice, fisheries and mining.

The governor also commended the people of the state for being their brothers’ keepers, saying that the efforts of government needed to be well complemented by the people of the state.

He said that government would look into deferring the payment of agriculture loan by farmers in view of their lost arising from the flood.

The Chairman, Ngaski local government, Abdullahi Buhari-Warra told the governor that the two communities largely affected in Gafara area were Gungun Bidiri and Tungar Baguru.

According to him, the local government had since assisted the victims with zinc, cement and cash.

He thanked the governor for assisting the council to reach out to victims and urged for more assistance from State and Federal Government. (NAN)

Related