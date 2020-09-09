Flood: Kebbi Assembly lauds President Buhari, State Govt for prompt intervention

Share the news













The Kebbi House of Assembly, on Wednesday, expressed delight over the sympathy demonstrated by President Muhammdu Buhari to victims of flood disasters in the state.

The commendation is contained in a statement signed by the Acting Clerk to the house, Alhaji Muhammed Usman-Gwadangwaji in Birnin Kebbi.

“Buhari had referred to the state as focal point of rice production policy of the incumbent administration and pledged to offer immediate assistance to the victims.

“The legislature commends the Federal Government and its Agencies in supporting the state, as well as the state government for its prompt response towards mitigating the attendant hardship being faced by the flood victims,” the statement said.

It added that the assembly also advised the state government to assess the extent of destruction to assorted farm produce, houses, roads and other valuables.

“This is with a view to providing the direly needed necessary assistance to the victims and alleviate their sufferings,” the statement said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had earlier reported that President Buhari had expressed deep concern over the heavy floods in Kebbi that took a number of lives, submerged hectares of farmlands and houses, destroyed farm produces and personal belongings.

The president expressed his concerns in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Sept. 2. in Abuja. (NAN).