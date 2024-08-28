Flood: KDSG urges residents to evacuate flood-prone areas

Kaduna State Government has appealed to residents living in flood-prone areas to evacuate immediately, following the devastating flood that affected Sabon-Gari and Zaria Local Government Areas recently.

Usman Mazadu, the Executive Secretary, Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA), gave the directive at a media briefing in Kaduna on Wednesday.

According to Mazadu, the state government has taken measures to mitigate the impact of the flood, including desilting drainages and conducting sensitisation campaigns.

He said that in spite of the predictions and warnings, some residents refused to relocate, leading to the destruction of over 200 houses in Zaria and Sabon-Gari LGAs.

He urged farmers and residents of the areas to take advantage of alternative land and urban centers provided by the state government for farming and relocation.

“I am here today to address the recent devastating flood that affected Sabon-Gari and Zaria Local Government Areas on Monday despite our efforts to mitigate the impact.

“As you may recall, we received predictions from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) three months ago, and we took proactive measures to prepare for the flood.

“Our assessment identified three key issues: Inadequate drainages, dumping of refuse and structures erected within waterways.

”We presented our findings to the governor, who directed the stakeholders to embark on a statewide desilting of old drainages.

“I am pleased to report that this exercise has been completed, which helped minimise the impact of the flood in other predicted areas.

”However, in spite of our efforts, some residents refused to evacuate, leading to the destruction of property,” Mazadu added.

He said that the residents’ cooperation was crucial in ensuring their safety.

“Why must we risk our lives to the detriment of going to farm or living where you think it is your right?

”Let’s communicate to our brothers and sisters about the negative effects and dangers of living in flood-prone areas.

“On behalf of the government, we are pleading to the entire state, particularly people living within flood-prone areas, to evacuate to urban centers,” he added.

Mazadu further warned that the rainy season would be longer than usual, hence increasing the risk of flooding across the state.

According to him, the state government has set up camps for those affected, providing food, non-food items, and security.

He said: ”Government is working to ensure that residents understand the value of their lives and the importance of cooperating with the government to prevent further disasters in the state.

“The government is committed to ensuring the safety of its citizens but residents must also take responsibility for their lives and property.”

Mazadu, therefore, appealed to the residents to cooperate with the government in ensuring their safety, saying that the issue of security and safety was not just the responsibility of the government but also that of the individuals.

“Let us work together to prevent further disasters,” he added. (NAN)