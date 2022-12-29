Flood: IFAD, Ondo Govt distribute farm inputs to 50 farmers

Alaba-Olusola Oke

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), in conjunction with the Ondo State Government, has distributed farm inputs as palliatives to 50 farmers affected by flood in the state.

Distributing the items on Thursday in Akure, Mr Olayato Aribo, the state Commissioner for Agriculture and Forestry, said that the farmers were thoroughly assessed and selected for the gesture.

Aribo said that IFAD provided 5,000 day old chicks, 280 bags of broiler starter, 280 bags of fish feeds of various sizes and 84 bags of NPK 15:15:15 fertilizer for distribution to the beneficiaries.

He stated that the distribution was to ensure that the beneficiaries did not lose interest in their various chosen farming enterprises.

The commissioner, who appreciated IFAD, added that the inputs would also encourage food security and employment generation.

Aribo extended appreciation to Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, for his magnanimity and courage in support of Amotekun Security Corps.

According to him, the security outfit has made it possible for farmers in the state to be able to go about their activities on their farms without molestation.

He urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the inputs so that the effort of the donor would be handsomely rewarded.

Mr Olawale Ademola, the State Coordinator of the IFAD/LIFE-ND Project, said that some beneficiaries of the project were affected by flood some months back across the state and was reported to IFAD.

“ IFAD decided to help them so that they would not lose interest in their farming. We had to compile the list. These are beneficiaries of IFAD-funded LIFE-ND.

“Some are for fisheries, some for poultry business and some for cassava. So, today IFAD has procured inputs through the project called Livelihood Improvements Family Enterprises in the Niger Delta ( LIFE-ND).

“ Today, we have bags of fertilizers, fish and poultry feeds, and 5,000 day-old chicks to be given to the flood victims of this project,” he said.

Also, Mr Bunmi Ogunleye, the IFAD Representative, appreciated the state government for creating an enabling environment for the IFAD/LIFE-ND Project to be successful in the state.

Ogunleye noted that the IFAD provided the palliatives to bring the flood victims, who were beneficiaries of IFAD/LIFE-ND Project to their tracks again.

He tasked the beneficiaries not to sell the palliatives but use them as expected for the benefits of improving their lives and rural transformation.

Lauding the gesture, Mr Samuel Tinubu and Mrs Blessing Alama, the beneficiaries, said that the palliatives were a surprise to them.

They promised to reciprocate in good measure by not failing the donor.( NAN)