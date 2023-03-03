Flood: Gov Bello inaugurates N779m HYPPADEC 160 housing units

By Obinna Unaeze

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger has inaugurated the N779million Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) 160 housing units for flood victims in the state.

Bello, at the event in Mokwa and Edati Local Government Areas of the state on Friday, said that the victims in Muregi and Ketso communities would be the beneficiaries of the scheme.

“The state government in conjunction with the local governments will setup a committee that will be saddled with the responsibility of relocating victims in the two communities as soon as this project is completed.

“Efforts like this will guarantee the safety of lives and properties in our communities.

“It is my hope that this project will be completed within the shortest possible time so that efforts will be made to relocate the flood victims in Muregi and Ketso,” he said.

He assured the people that the state government would provide access roads to the two communities to ease movement of goods and services in the areas.

The Governor said that the electrification project of the communities would soon be completed and inaugurated to boost socio-economic activities in the areas.

Similarly, Alhaji Abubakar Yelwa, Managing Director, HYPPADEC said that, “each of this housing units is estimated at the cost of N4,870,161.14.

“Following intensive needs assessment and professional survey by HYPPADEC, the commission decided to construct 120 housing units in Muregi town of Mokwa local government area and 40 housing units in Ketso village of Edati local government area.”

Yelwa said that each of the housing unit has two bedrooms, one sitting room, one convenience, one kitchen and one veranda.

He said that each housing unit shall occupy half of the plot size allocated to it, while the remaining half shall be left for future expansions.

The Managing Director said that to ensure accessibility to the buildings and prevent flooding, the commission would construct access roads and earth drainages at the site.

He said that the entire project would be carried out using efficient and sustainable construction materials, under the supervision of the commission’s Directorate of Engineering and Technical Services.

He said that each of the housing unit would be occupied by persons that have been facing intermittent displacement as a result of floods and other ecological disasters.

Yelwa explained that the choice of Muregi and Ketso for the project was predicated on the fact that the communities have suffered frequent flooding since 2015.

He said that the project would be completed within three months as the contractor had been mobilised.

The Managing Director appreciated the state government, governing council and management of the commission for their support in realising the project.

Also, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the state council of traditional rulers, promised the support of the traditional institution to enable the project succeed.

Earlier, Alhaji Abdullahi Muregi, Chairman Mokwa local government area, commended the state government and HYPPADEC for the gesture.

Muregi appealed to the state government to find a way of settling the crisis ravaging Zakagi community in council to prevent the loss of lives and properties.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the housing resettlement scheme would cover the six HYPPADEC states of Benue, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Niger and Plateau.

NAN also reports that the HYPPADEC was established by an Act of the National Assembly in 2010 to address ecological challenges from the operations of hydroelectric dams.(NAN)