A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Volunteers of Teworh Foundation, has cleared drainages at Ungwan Rimi in Kaduna metropolis to prevent flooding.

The Chairman of the foundation, Suraj Olaniyi, told newsmen on Monday in Kaduna that the foundation embarked on the exercise primarily to prevent flooding and outbreak of diseases.

“We are doing our community service today by clearing the riverside to allow free flow of water and prevent flooding in Ungwar Rimi.

He said that the plastic bottles being cleared would be donated to a school of special needs for use as pencil case.

“The materials like pure water sachets will be donated to a recycling organisation to make bricks, while we will re-use the water bottles to make pencil,’’ he said.

Olaniyi added that the foundation was also organising some sporting activities on Monday, as part of activities to keep the youth off social vices. (NAN)

