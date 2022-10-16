Flood: FG expedites effort to prevent deaths, outbreak of diseases

…Moves to initiate a bilateral discussion with authorities in Cameroon



By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Government has urged stakeholders to work within their respective mandates to prevent deaths due to flood and other health related diseases.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq disclosed this in Abuja on Sunday while briefing newsmen on government’s efforts in tackling the menace of the 2022 flood in Nigeria.

Farouq expressed concern that despite all efforts of averting the consequence of the 2022 flooding season, the loss of over 500 lives have been recorded, adding that partial or total damage of more than 90,000 houses, damage of more than 140, 000 hectares of farmland, so many roads and other critical infrastructures were also affected.

The Minister recalled that on Tuesday, 15th February 2022, the Nigerian Metrological Agency released the 2022 Seasonal Climate Prediction informing us that the rains of 2022 will be heavier and longer.

She also said on Thursday, 12th May 2022, the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency released the Annual Flood Outlook, adding that immediately after these two releases, the National Emergency Management Agency was all out, armed with the scientific releases from the two Agencies, in the media and went to all States and FCT, warning of expected floods and advising on mitigating and preparedness actions they need to take to minimize losses and damages.

The Minister said she also briefed the

National Economic Council on 22nd September, 2022, were she outlined preparedness strategies that all State Governments should take to mitigate the 2022 floods, adding that despite all these efforts, “we still appear to have become overwhelmed by the flood when it came.”

In the light of the foregoing, the Minister therefore revealed that they have charged stakeholders to work within their respective mandates to prevent deaths due to flood or other health related diseases, among other things.

She said,”In response to the 2022 flood situation, I directed the Permanent Secretary to convene an emergency technical stakeholder meeting of all responsive Agencies to strategies immediate response to the situation. That meeting held on the 11th October 2022 and they all have formulated plans and strategies for response.

“Amongst other things, the meeting had resolved that; Although flood has become an annual disaster with devastating consequence and the effect of Climate Change makes it difficult to prevent in Nigeria, it can be mitigated and managed;

“There was enough warning and information about the 2022 flood but States, Local Governments and Communities appear not to take heed; thus the meeting agreed to form a high powered delegation to State Governors to advocate for more commitment to strengthen state response mechanisms as stipulated in the National Flood Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan.

“Stakeholder will work within their respective mandates to prevent deaths due to flood or other health related diseases that are aftermath.

“We must initiate a bilateral discussion with authorities in Cameroon next month (November 2022) on the periodic opening the Lagdo dam. The delegation to Cameroon is to be led by the PS and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be requested to facilitate it;

“For a coordinated flood response protocol, the meeting agreed to implement the National Flood Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan; Accordingly, the sectoral approach to flood management at the National and Sub-National levels must be absolutely implemented.

“It was further emphasized that there was the need for State Governments to invest in flood management and lead on community base flood early warning systems; hence the meeting called on State Governments to take greater responsibilities for flood preparedness and response;

“It was agreed that it has become necessary to compel all State Governments to strengthen their SEMAs and LEMCs through a legal instrument so that they can have improved access to fund and personnel for effective disaster preparedness and response.”

Farouq added,”While we mourn the unfortunate boat mishap in Anambra State and other locations, please we must note that we are not completely out of the wood. Because the Metrological Agencies are warning that States like Anambra, Delta, Cross River, Rivers and Bayelsa are still at the risk of experiencing floods up till end of November.

“So, we are calling on the respective State Governments, LGAs and Communities to prepare by evacuating people living on flood plains to high grounds, providing tents and relief materials, fresh water as well as medical supply for possible outbreak of water borne disease.”

Meanwhile, the Minister revealed that the total number of affected persons is 2,504,095, number of deaths is 603, number of displaced persons is 1,302,589, and number of injuries is 2,407.

She added that the number of houses partially damaged is 121,318, number of houses totally damaged is 82,053, number of farmlands partially damaged is 108, 392 and farmlands that are totally damaged is 332,327. She further revealed that a Presidential Committee on flood has been set-up, adding that President Buhari has recently directed that the state governors should work with MDAs to mitigate the impact of flood in affected towns and communities.

Also speaking, the Director, Search and Rescue, National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Air Commodore EK Adedokun said they have collaborated with the military that has the capacity to conduct rescue and search operations on flood affected areas in the country.

Adedokun revealed that the IRS operations was conducted within the week, covering the South Eastern states of the country.

He also said relief materials have been taken to virtually all the states of the federation, adding that Directors and Management level staffs of NEMA are all over the country to hand over relief items to states.



