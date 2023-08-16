Flood: FG distributes inputs to180 livestock farmers in Kaduna

By Ezra Musa

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, has distributed inputs to 180 livestock farmers in Kaduna who were affected by flood in 2022.

Speaking during the exercise on Wednesday in Kaduna, the Permanent Secretary, Mr Ernest Umahkihe said that the Federal Government was committed towards food security in the country.

Represented by the Zonal Director, Musa Raji, Umahkihe said the exercise was to mitigate the effects of the 2022 flood on the farmers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ministry distributed pasture seeds for improved grass growing, nutrition cakes and salt licks for quality beef and milk to the farmers.

”We are here to support the farmers. We want to ensure that the nation does not experience food shortage.

”The Federal Government is committed towards promoting a more sustainable and resilient food system,” he said.

The permanent secretary urged the farmers to take their occupation seriously in the interest of food security and their personal economies.

Also speaking, Mr Hussaini Musa, Assistant Director, Livestock Services, Kaduna State Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, commended the Federal Government for the gesture.

He described the distribution of pasture seeds as a good omen, saying that it will reduce the conflict between livestock and crop farmers.

A beneficiary, Mr Balarabe Gambo, who spoke on behalf of the farmers thanked the Federal Government for the support.

Gambo, Secretary, Gadan Gaya Milk Producing Cooperative Society, said that livestock production would witness a tremendous boost if all levels of government showed concerns to the plight of farmers.

”We are so happy, we assured you that this support will be well utilised in order to improve the quality of livestock in our farms.(NAN)

