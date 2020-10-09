Flood: FEMA takes campaign to Kwali Area Council

The FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has taken its flood awareness campaign to Dafa community in Kwali Area Council of the FCT and other flood prone areas.
The agency also mounted bill boards displaying three major messages namely: ‘Be careful’, ‘This is a flood prone area’, Don’t drive or walk in running water’.
Mrs Florence Wenegieme, the Deputy Director, Forecasting, Response and Mitigation, FEMA, said that the sensitisation was part of the agency’s activities to mark the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction scheduled for Oct. 13.
She said that the bill board would caution and serve as a warning sign to people who may likely want to use the bridge especially when the water level is high and warned against crossing the water during heavy downpour or using the bridge at night.
“This is because most people do not know that the bridge has collapsed at the other side, so we decided to mount this reflective sign posts so that even if they are coming at night, they will be able to know that there is danger ahead.
“Though, the bill board is written in English language but we also have pictures on it so that those who do not understand English language will get the message,” she said.
Wenegieme said that the agency would be providing canoes to the community as a temporary succor, pending when the bridge is fixed.
She said some youths in the community would also be recruited by the agency to serve as local divers and volunteer rescue team in cases of emergencies.
Mr Abdullahi Kajia, the Chief of the community, appreciated the agency for the sensitisation and for the canoes that it promised.
He however said that the provision of the canoes would reduce the stress of bringing their farm products to the town for sale. (NAN)
