Flood: FEMA takes campaign to Kwali Area Council

The FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has taken its flood awareness campaign to Dafa community in Kwali Area Council of the FCT and other flood prone areas.

The agency also mounted bill boards displaying three major messages namely: ‘Be careful’, ‘This is a flood prone area’, Don’t drive or walk in running water’.

Mrs Florence Wenegieme, the Deputy Director, Forecasting, Response and Mitigation, FEMA, said that the sensitisation was part of the agency’s activities to mark the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction scheduled for Oct. 13.

She said that the bill board would caution and serve as a warning sign to people who may likely want to use the bridge especially when the water level is high and warned against crossing the water during heavy downpour or using the bridge at night.