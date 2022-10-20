Flood: Electoral Hub urges FG to double efforts in rehabilitating affected citizens

…Raises concern over wellbeing of citizens affected by flooding across 27 states

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Electoral Hub has called on the Federal Government to double its efforts in rehabilitating people affected by the flood that has ravaged parts of the country.

The Executive Director, Electoral Hub, Princess Hamman-Obels raised concern about citizens affected by the recent flooding across 27 states of the country and urged the Federal Government to speedily address the issue to protect citizens and safeguard the integrity of the upcoming 2023 General Election.

Hamman-Obels who noted that the Electoral Hub, an organization committed to strengthening electoral knowledge, accountability and integrity is saddened by Nigeria’s worst flood in a decade.

According to her, twenty seven -27 out of the thirty six -36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are affected by the flood situation.

She recalled that Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, stated that the flooding across the country has now impacted the lives of more than 1.4 million people, displaced more than 790,254 people, while over 600 people were reported dead.

He added that the flooding has also destroyed homes and livelihoods with as many as 44,099 houses being partially damaged and 45,249 houses destroyed, and also, that 70,566 hectares of farmland and crops have been destroyed and a further 76,168 hectares damaged and numerous lives lost.

In the light of the foregoing, Hamman-Obels called on the government at all levels to proffer a lasting solution to the yearly issue of flooding.

She said,”The devastating effects of these floods, if not effectively managed, will take a toll on education, election, food security, and other aspects of our national life. For instance, Olam Nigeria — one of the largest agricultural conglomerates in sub-Saharan Africa announced that the price of rice would go up in December as all their rice yields were swept away by the flooding in Rukubi, Nasarawa state.

“Communities, and people have been displaced from their habitat which if not quickly addressed will have a negative impact on next year’s general election, as they will not be able to vote either due to displacement of PVCs or displacement of voting areas and then ultimately lead to the disenfranchisement of eligible voters in such areas.

“With these concerns, The Electoral Hub calls on the Federal Government to double its efforts in rehabilitating affected people and most especially find a lasting solution to the yearly issue of flooding.”

The Human Rights Activist stressed that

the Electoral Hub is particularly concern about the likelihood of displaced citizens of the 2022 flood not participating in pre-election activities such as voters’ education, campaigns, and PVC collection, and delay in recovery and rehabilitation of affected communities and persons leading to possible disenfranchisement of eligible voters in the forthcoming 2023 election.

She also expressed concern over the possible non-conduct of elections in areas affected by the flood, as she called on the Executive and relevant institutions to provide quickly, integrated emergency response initiatives.

“We, therefore, call on the Executive and relevant institutions such as the National Emergency Management Agency, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, and National Inland Waterways Agency to provide quickly, integrated emergency response initiatives including relief materials to affected communities and displaced persons.

“Also, we urge Nigeria’s electoral body, INEC to consider necessary adjustments to accommodate the displaced people in its calendar and other electoral considerations,” she said.

