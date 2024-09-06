Flood displaces 49,000 in Yobe

Flood caused by days of rains has displaced no fewer than 49,000 persons in Yobe.

By Nabilu Balarabe

Dr Mohammed Goje, Executive Secretary, Yobe State Emergency Management Agency, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu on Friday.

He said that 18,000 households were affected by devastating flood across 408 communities.

Goje said that 400 persons sustained various degrees of injuries from the disaster.

“ At least 23,000 shelter (mud houses) including public facilities were also affected and three major roads/ bridges disconnected across the 17 LGAs of the state,” he said.

He said that the state government had begun disbursement of N50,000 to displaced persons in camps, and N30,000 to flood victims hosted by communities.

“ As directed by Gov. Mai Mala Buni, registered flood victims have started receiving cash.

“ This, in addition to many responses across the state, aims at cushioning the hardship the victims are undergoing,” he said.

Goje said that first line support in terms of food and non-food items were delivered in most of the camps where victims were temporarily sheltered,

“Registration and validation continue across all locations in the state depending on the severity and availability of resources.

“ Victims do receive either medical support, food, non-food items, hygiene/diginity kits, cash or a combination of any of the available resources,” Goje said.

The executive secretary said that the cash disbursement was conducted at Nguru on Friday, adding that the disbursement would subsequently hold in Nangere and Karasuwa, among other communities. (www.nannews.ng)(NAN)