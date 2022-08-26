Flood disaster: NOA, NiMET warn against disruption of water channels

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) and Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) have cautioned the public against building on water channels and dumping of wastes in drains to curtail disaster from flood.

The Director of NOA in Plateau, Mrs Keneng Pam-Hworo, said this on Friday in Jos during an advocacy visit to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Jos North.

Pam-Hworo said that NiMET had predicted that flooding during the year would be high and warned against acts, such as farming and building in flood prone areas, that would predisposed them to flooding.

Similarly, the Coordinator of NIMET in Plateau, Mrs Raliya Umar, said the advocacy visit was to intimate the association of the impending flood.

Umar urged the association to inform their members on the need to keep their drains clean and desist from building on water channels.

CAN Chairman for Jos North, Rev. Polycarp Gana, represented by the Vice Chairman of CAN Jos-North, Rev. Charles Duruson, commended NOA for the visit.

Gana assured the two agencies of passing the message to their members. (NAN)

