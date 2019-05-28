Flood destroys three houses, properties in Delta

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba

Heavy rainfall Monday evening in Asaba, Delta state destroyed three houses, and property worth millions of naira.

The houses and properties were located in Okwe quarters.

Owner of one of the houses, Obechie Nnamdi told our correspondent that the absence of drainage system in Okwe quarters was the major challenge the people were facing over the years.

“My house and two others before the market were submerged on Monday. I appeal to the state government to come to my aid,” he said.

Speaking to Journalists, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Charles Aniagwu sympathized with the victims.

He stressed that the state government in the last four years had constructed massive drainage systems across the state.

He said that the construction works had been completed in many parts of the state, except Asaba where the construction works were ongoing.

