Flood destroyed 1,650 houses in 2 towns in Yobe, says SEMA

By Nabilu Balarabe



Flood triggered by days of torrential rain, destroyed 1,650 houses in Jajere and Yunusari towns of Yobe.

Dr Mohammed Goje, the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu on Saturday.

He said that a total of 413 households in the areas were displaced by the latest flash flood.

Goje said that a final assessment on the destruction caused by yet another flood in Yusufari, Wagir, Mutai Chirokusko, Bade and Potiskum towns was ongoing.

“SEMA is conducting daily review meetings to asses the situation, update stakeholders and come up with immediate response plan in line with vulnerabilities of affected locations and resources available on ground,” he said.

The executive secretary said arrangements had reached advanced stage to deliver relief materials to the affected communities in the next 24 to 48 hours as directed by Gov Mai Mala Buni.

Goje said cash disbursement to the victims would soon begin as “community keepers” were already validating the list of beneficiaries to ensure transparency and accountability in the exercise.(www.nannews.ng)(NAN)