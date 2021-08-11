Flood control: we remain committed to World Bank assisted project – Makinde

 Oyo Government restated its commitment to the timely completion of the ‘World Bank-Assisted” Ibadan Urban Flood Management Project (IUFMP).

The Governor, Seyi Makinde said this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Ibadan by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa.

He appealed to the World Bank not to withdraw its “conditional no objection” for the Second Pool of Long Term Investments (PLTI2) BERs, and make available funding for the contracts.

The governor also denied insinuations the World Bank had withdrawn its commitment to IUFMP due to display of undue interests by his administration.

“The commitment of Oyo Government is coming at a time when the World Bank in its correspondence of July 30, to Gov. Makinde, pointed out administrative issues and the need to strengthen the safeguard team.

“The Bank, nonetheless, expressed recognition of the governor’s unwavering support to the important project.”

According to the governor, the state remains committed to its letter of undertaking submitted to the bank in May.

“Already, appeal forwarded to the World Bank with six strategic and critical progress milestones comprising Activities, Proactive Steps and Status.”

The governor drew attention of the World Bank to the “proactive steps already taken and the commitment to the Project (IUFMP) in the two months.

“Makinde also outlined of alignment with the observations by the financial institution.”

The governor maintained the state would continue to and complete works post-June 2022 project completion date. (NAN)

