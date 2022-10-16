Flood: Buhari directs emergency bodies to offer needed assistance to Bayelsa

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday expressed sadness at the devastation caused by flood in Bayelsa, urging all emergency bodies to provide all necessary assistance to the state.

According to reports by the State Government, 700,000 persons have been displaced in about 300 communities and villages in five of the State’s eight local government areas that were submerged in water due to rains causing the floods.

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, on Sunday in Abuja extended the nation’s condolences to the families of the victims and all those affected by the natural disaster.

Shehu quoted the president as directing that all federal agencies dealing with rescue and disaster management offer all needed assistance to Bayelsa as the

the authorities in the State continued to take steps to help people hit by the floods.

Buhari blamed buildings on water channels, disregard for early warning by the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, and the changes to weather caused by climate change as being the major causes of the floods across the country.

He noted that the floods had so far hit 33 of the nation’s 36 states, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), which has not been spared either.

The president also directed all concerned to work for the restoration of normalcy throughout the affected parts of the federation. (NAN)

