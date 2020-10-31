Flood: Bayelsa Govt begins technical study to tackle impact

The Bayelsa Government says it has adopted scientific methods in finding solutions to the adverse impact of perennial flooding in the state due to its topography.

Mr Moses Teibowei, the Bayelsa Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa on Friday that results of the technology driven solution would be felt from the 2021 flood season.

He said that the Gov. Douye Diri led administration had inaugurated a study by technical experts, to find lasting solutions that would reduce the suffering of residents during annual flood season in the state.

According to Teibowei, the state government has divided the group into seven teams and each team will take care of its area to undertake a thorough investigation of the yearly phenomenon.

“The study came underway on Thursday when I took the experts round some flood impacted areas currently submerged across the state capital.

“The present administration has decided to tackle the challenge of massive flooding in the state in a permanent form that will stand the test of time as opposed to using ad-hoc approaches every flood season,’’ he said.

Teibowei said that the governor, as part of the project’s science-based solutions, had advised researchers at the Niger Delta University to establish an Institute of Flood and Erosion to specifically train manpower in related fields.

“The essence of this exercise by the government is to look at the challenge people are facing in terms of flooding.

“We are using our own experts in the fields of engineering, surveying and mapping as well as environmentalists to proffer solutions to mitigate the issue of perennial flooding, not only in Yenagoa, but also in our communities,” Teibowei said.

The study group, he said, would go beyond visits to appropriate sites and come up with a report detailing suggestions, surveys, designs, cost implications and implementation plans, which will be presented to the governor for action.

He said that the flood solution was captured in the 2021 budget and expressed optimism that funds would be available for the project. (NAN)